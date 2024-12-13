A graduate from Obafemi Awolowo University, Barakat Adesanya, bagged a first class in Accounting

She shared photos from her convocation ceremony as she listed the positions she held as an undergraduate

Many who came across the post celebrated and applauded the young lady for her academic achievement

A young lady, Barakat Adesanya, celebrated her graduation from Obafemi Awolowo University.

She graduated from the university with a first-class in Accounting despite not having a grade point average (GPA) of 5.0 in any semester.

Accounting graduate lists her achievements as she graduates. Photo: @Barakat Afolashade Adesanya

Source: Twitter

In a Facebook post, the graduate shared photos from her convocation ceremony, revealing that she graduated with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.55.

She listed her achievements, noting that she spent 6 years on a four-year course.

Barakat said:

“I never had a 5.0 GPA in any semester, and I still made it to First Class with a 4.55 CGPA. Finally, the convocation bell rang, and I attended. 6 years for a 4-year course at OAU, and I made the first class with resilience, growth, and determination.

“It’s God’s will; never would I have wanted to do anything differently because I put in efforts and enjoyed every single moment of my journey. All thanks to God Almighty, my family and friends, my mentors and peer-mentees, my mentees, and those that I will continue to inspire.”

Reactions as Obafemi Awolowo University graduate bags first class

Many who came across the post congratulated and applauded the young lady for her academic achievement.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Temi Da Sliva said:

"A big achievement . Kudos Dear. Congratulations Brako . You have done so well. Success all the way dear . Favour market."

@Moshood Abiodun said:

"I am happy to be part of the journey."

@Igbiaye Harrison Signatures said:

"Congratulations ma."

Source: Legit.ng