Former Kwaduna lawmaker, Shehu Sani as sent an important message to nigerians especially the youths

Ahead of the Saturday's presidential election, the politician urged Nigerians not to vote for a candidate because religious leaders asked them to

The senator furtehr urged the electorates to make a wise decision in the coming polls as a wrong choice will lead the country into another four years of hardship

Politician and human rights activist, Shehu Sani has sent words of wisdom to Nigerians ahead of the Saturday, Feburay 25, presidential election.

In a statement shared on his Twitter page on Tuesday, February 21, the former Kaduna central lawmaker urged the youths to make an informed decision in the coming election and their decision should not be guided by religious leaders opinion rather their conscience.

Shehu Sani tasks Nigerians ahead of 2023 presidential election. Photo credit: Shehu Sani (Senator Shehu Sani)

Source: Facebook

Vote wisely, Shehu Sani tells Nigerians

The tweet sighted by Legit.ng read thus:

"On Saturday this country has a date with history.Don’t vote for a Candidate because your Mosques or Churches asked you to do http://so.Be guided by your conscience and experience & elect a competent leader.A wrong choice is another 4 years of journey into darkness."

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to his Twitter comment section of the lawmaker and reacted to the development.

@Abubakarmsaad53 tweeted:

"Yes I agree with you vote wisely, vote the one that have the courage to serve this country equally."

@DonnP tweeted:

"My problem, how many of the candidates are healthy to remain in office for that 8 yrs?

@OrjiCyprianChu1 tweeted:

"Thanks for always Lending your Voice."

@IgbinosaOlaye tweeted:

"This is best communicated to our local people bcos they are the ones the buccaneers use as their shield or pawn."

@drokonkwoj tweeted:

"On Saturday please vote @PeterObi."

Meanwhile, the former Kaduna Central Senator revealed how the next president of Nigeria should emerge.

With just a few days left before the 2023 presidential election, Senator Shehu Sani has said political power should be earned and not bought or sold.

In a statement shared on his Twitter handle on Thursday, February 16, Sani sent words of wisdom to Nigerian politicians and political parties.

