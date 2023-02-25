It's barely hours to the 2023 Presidential and National Assembly election, slated to hold for Saturday, February 25

Whilst Nigerians would decide to vote for either Bola Tinubu of APC, Peter Obi of Labour Party or Atiku Abubakar of the PDP some hoodlums are already busy with their evil plots

Sadly, the residence of some politicians in Rivers state have been under serious attack, a few hours to the poll

Barely 24 hours before the presidential and national elections in the country, residents in Rivers State woke up to the news of attacks on the two politicians’ residences by suspected assailants.

The Nigerian Guardian learned that hoodlums allegedly threw dynamite at the residence of an immediate past Commissioner of Water Resources, Dr. Tamunosisi Jaja; in his house to be specific.

Some hoodlums launch a fresh attack at the residences of PDP chieftains in Rivers state.

Source: Facebook

Sources share close details

According to the newspaper sources, one of the assailants was neutralised in the process.

The source added that one of the assailants, identified simply as Destiny Iganibo, a member of Grassroots Development Initiative (GDI) and a staff of the Rivers State Road Maintenance Agency was part of the gang of terrorists who invaded the residence of the former Commissioner in the early hours of Friday, February 24, and ignited dynamites.

Arsonists ‘bomb’ APC candidate’s residence in Rivers barely 24 hours to election

Less than 24 hours to the 2023 presidential poll, the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s House of Assembly candidate for Etche Constituency in Rivers State, Hon Charles Anyanwu, narrowly escaped death as arsonists attacked his residence in Port Harcourt.

He was said to have survived an attack a few days ago when some yet-to-be-identified gunmen shot at his convoy at a campaign rally in Etche, his local government area.

Sources close to the candidate informed Daily Trust that the arsonists invaded Anyanwu’s residence and detonated an improvised substance suspected to be dynamites.

Police suspect IPOB/ESN members over killing of LP Senatorial candidate, 5 others in Enugu

On Wednesday, February 22, unknown gunmen attacked Enugu state and killed Labour Party senatorial candidate representing Enugu East Senatorial District, Oyibo Chukwu.

The politician was killed while returning from one campaign rally in the southern state of Enugu.

The attackers burnt the late Oyibo Chukwu's body after they shot him dead.

2023 Election: “Go out and vote tomorrow,” Biden charges Nigerians, backs Buhari on free, fair polls

On Thursday, February 23, the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, sent an essential message to electorates in Nigeria.

Biden called on all eligible Nigerians to go out and vote for their preferred candidates on Saturday, February 25.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s presidential and National Assembly elections will hold tomorrow, Saturday, February 25.

