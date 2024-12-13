Labour Party seeks court action to declare the seats of five defected lawmakers vacant and demands the return of all earnings

LP cites Section 68(g) of the Constitution, accusing defectors of betraying constituents and violating legal provisions

LP faults House Speaker for not declaring seats vacant, reaffirming its stance to hold defectors accountable

The Labour Party (LP) has filed a lawsuit seeking the removal of five lawmakers who recently defected from the party to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party also demands the return of all salaries, emoluments, and privileges earned since their defection.

Obiora Ifoh, the Labour Party spokesperson, criticized the lawmakers' actions, accusing them of betraying their constituents and violating constitutional provisions.

“The law does not protect an individual who steals the mandate of a people and a political party to run into another without first surrendering the mandate he deceitfully acquired,” Ifoh stated.

Ifoh emphasized Section 68(g) of the 1999 Constitution, which outlines conditions for lawful defection and mandates seat vacancies when lawmakers switch parties without justifiable cause, The Cable reported.

LP condemns defection of lawmakers

Last week, five LP members in the House of Representatives defected to the APC, citing internal crises within the party.

On Tuesday, Ajang Iliya from Plateau State also announced his switch to the ruling party, prompting outrage from the LP.

“Hon. Illiya, who just engraved his name on the Labour Party ‘Hall of Shame,’ has brought dishonour to himself through this action.This defection, like similar ones before it, is quite unfortunate and condemnable," Ifoh said.

The LP also accused House Speaker Tajudeen Abass of failing to act on the defections by not declaring the seats vacant as required by law, Vanguard reported.

“It is unnecessary probing why most of the defectors chose the APC as their destination and why the Speaker of the House has refused to respect the constitution,” Ifoh added.

The Labour Party reaffirmed its commitment to holding defecting lawmakers accountable.

“The Party has since filed actions in the court to compel the National Assembly leadership to declare the seats of the defected lawmakers vacant,” Ifoh said.

