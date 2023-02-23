The former governor of Anambra state, peter Obi has continued to convince Nigerians on the real reason why he should be entrusted with the nation's power

The Labour Party flagbearer, whose fate would be determined at the poll on Saturday, February 25, has maintained that he is not into politics because of money

At a solidarity march in Anambra state, the presidential hopeful reminded Nigerians on the need why they should vote a man they can trust with the nation's resources, a corrupt free candidate

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Mr. Peter Obi, has said that there are strong reasons why he shuns politics of money.

He gave the indication on Thursday, February 23, during a solidarity march organized in Ifitedunu community in Dunukofia local government area of Anambra state for the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Datti Ahmed.

Speaking through the Director of Administration, Obi/Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Arch Mike Ikemefuna Nwafor, Obi contended that when you give money to someone that wants to engage you, there is every tendency that you will lose track of the work you come to do, and probably go stealing to recover what you spent while looking for the job.

He said,

"We don't share money because, we believe that the concept of sharing money to win elective position is stupid. When you give money to someone that wants to engage you, there is every tendency that you will lose track of the work you come to do, and probably go stealing to recover what you spend while looking for the job.

"What LP is bringing on the table is new approach to politics in Nigeria. One of the legacies of the LP presidential candidate is that he has redefined politics in Nigeria - this is one of his legacies.

"Before now, Nigeria has made politics synonymous with money. This is why when a politician goes into office, his main mission is how to accumulate wealth. In the past, they will tell you that even a goat with pool of money can win presidency in Nigeria. But today, Peter Obi has made everybody understand that what can make someone win election is competence, credibility, integrity and good records."

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, also quoted Nwafor as maintaining that Peter Obi and LP would cover at least, 90% of total votes cast in the Southeast. He also said that Anambra would deliver nothing below 1.8 million votes to Peter Obi and Labour Party; adding that anytime polls are conducted anywhere in the Southeast, at least, 95% of respondents will tip Peter Obi.

Speaking, the Head of General Duties, Obi/Datti presidential campaign council, Dr. Francis Asokwu Sea, called on INEC to be a fair umpire, and ensure that it delivers to Nigerians very credible presidential election. He warned that anything short of free and fair election on February 25, would bring bad name to the commission, and likely set Nigeria into turmoil.

Earlier, during a courtesy call on the traditional ruler of Ifitedunu, Igwe (Dr) Ilouno, the monarch described Peter Obi as the last hope for Nigeria, and called on Nigerians to leverage on the present opportunity to set the country on the right path.

