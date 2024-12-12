More details have emerged about allegations made against gospel singer Ebuka Songs by a pastor from Cyprus

Details of the money paid, including travel expenses to bring Ebuka Songs to Cyprus, have also emerged online

An apology video, as well as a written message from Ebuka Songs after he failed to show up at the Cyprus crusade, has also been shared online

Fast-rising gospel artist Ebuka Songs, whose real name is Ebuka Emmanuel Hillary, has been caught up in a drama as more details about the allegations Eseoghene Christopher Akhabue, a pastor from Cyprus, levelled against him have emerged.

Recall that the gospel singer had been accused of failing to show up after he was paid to perform at a crusade.

Stanley Ontop shares evidence against Ebuka Songs

The Nollywood producer disclosed that while the gospel singer apologised for failing to attend the crusade in Cyprus, he refused to refund the money he collected.

Stanley shared payment evidence of N1.9 million alongside a flight ticket for Ebuka Songs' trip to Cyprus.

The producer, whom the clergyman reported to, also shared an apology letter and video from Ebuka Songs after he failed to turn up at the crusade.

Stanley further claimed Ebuka Songs acted arrogantly on the phone when the pastor asked him for a refund.

He also revealed the gospel singer's team threatened him with lawsuits following his initial call-out.

Slide the post below to see the evidence Stanley Ontop shared against Ebuka Songs:

In related news, Ebuka Songs gifted comedian Akpororo N1 million after his performance at The Experience.

Reactions as evidence against Ebuka Songs emerge

Read the comments below:

u_adamie:

"Refund abeg this can be very annoying let us leave long notes and give them the money back."

bigg_gn:

"Gospel artist Dey cash out too oh I feel say na free."

vivianah_nwokoro:

"Just refund, what's all these long capping."

faith_bansi:

"This one na church people matter."

onomemicheal:

"Wow land money."

skin_glowarena:

"So the pastor should have carried him to the airport or what? Abeg refund the money joor."

Moses Bliss speaks about Ebuka Songs' exit

In other news, via Legit.ng, Moses Bliss addressed rumours of him keeping grudges with Ebuka Songs after his exit from his label.

According to Moses, Ebuka terminated what should have been a three-year contract after 11 months.

He, however, added that he had no ill feelings towards Ebuka Songs despite his sudden exit.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

