Dele Momodu, the spokesperson of the People Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council (PCC), has disclosed that the Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of his party, has a better chance in the Saturday, February 25.

In an interview on AriseTV, the veteran journalist maintained that the pressure is between Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate and Peter Obi, the flagbearer of the Labour Party.

Traveling down the history lane, Momodu said whenever there are to strong candidates from the south and another one strong candidate from the north, the northern candidate always win.

He sighted the case of 1979 and 1983, where we had one major northerner and 2 strong southerners in the ballot paper, the 2 southerner lost.

The 1979 and 1983 elections were between Shehu Shagara, Obafemi Awolowo and Nnamdi Azikiwe. He described Shagara to Atiku while Awolowo and Azikiwe are compared to Tinubu and Obi.

Momodu further compared Rabiu Kwankwaso, the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 election, to that of Aminu Kano of the 1979 and 1983 poll while expressing optimism that same scenario will play out on Saturday.

While noting that "it is Almost Impossible for Peter Obi to Win", he expressed the believe that Atiku will win the Saturday poll because history will still repeat itself.

Source: Legit.ng