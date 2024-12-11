Global site navigation

Local editions

BREAKING: Abuja Airport Shut as Aircraft skids off runway, Crew Members Evacuated
Nigeria

BREAKING: Abuja Airport Shut as Aircraft skids off runway, Crew Members Evacuated

by  Adekunle Dada 1 min read

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

FCT, Abuja - The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) Abuja has been temporarily shut after an Allied Air flight tyre burst.

The incident occurred after the aircraft landed at the Abuja airport on Wednesday, December 11.

Abuja airport shut as Aircraft skids off runway
Crew members were all safely evacuated and taken to the FAAN clinic for further checks. Photo credit: @ZagazOlaMakama
Source: Twitter

The Allied Air Cargo aircraft with registration number 5N-JRT skidded off Runway 22 at about 10:05 am on December 11, 2024.

The five crew members on board were all safely evacuated with no reported injury. They were taken to the FAAN clinic for further checks.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Adekunle Dada avatar

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 7 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication From Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot: