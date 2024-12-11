Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) Abuja has been temporarily shut after an Allied Air flight tyre burst.

The incident occurred after the aircraft landed at the Abuja airport on Wednesday, December 11.

Crew members were all safely evacuated and taken to the FAAN clinic for further checks. Photo credit: @ZagazOlaMakama

The Allied Air Cargo aircraft with registration number 5N-JRT skidded off Runway 22 at about 10:05 am on December 11, 2024.

The five crew members on board were all safely evacuated with no reported injury. They were taken to the FAAN clinic for further checks.

