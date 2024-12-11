BREAKING: Abuja Airport Shut as Aircraft skids off runway, Crew Members Evacuated
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events
FCT, Abuja - The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) Abuja has been temporarily shut after an Allied Air flight tyre burst.
The incident occurred after the aircraft landed at the Abuja airport on Wednesday, December 11.
The Allied Air Cargo aircraft with registration number 5N-JRT skidded off Runway 22 at about 10:05 am on December 11, 2024.
The five crew members on board were all safely evacuated with no reported injury. They were taken to the FAAN clinic for further checks.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 7 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication From Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.