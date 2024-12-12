Jada P has shared her take about time and choices in a tweet on X as she tried to encourage her fans on the app

She stated that part of what fans' were blessed with was time and choices, she shared the best way to ensure the two are not wasted

However, a few of her fans were not happy about her post, they made their grievance known in the comment section

Jada Pollock, singer Ayodeji Balogun's partner and baby mama, has shared her two cents with fans about time and making choices.

The talent manager, who is expecting her third child, took to X formerly known as Twitter to share her thought.

Fans share their view about Jada's P tweet. Photo credit@jada_p

Source: Instagram

According to her, God has blessed people with time and choices.

Jada P tells fans what to do

In her tweet, he disclosed that people should be wise about the use of their time and choices.

The advice put up by the woman, who gushed about her lover months ago, didn't go down well with fans.

A few of them taunted Jada P with her status as a baby mama and sent her to her partner.

See the tweet here:

What fans said about Jada P's tweet

Netizens react to Jada P's tweet. Here are some of the comments below:

@Emmystunne4771:

"Who is this please old cargo?"

@Danieldavid204:

"Well wizkid wasted our time we that flop album."

@MartinKJun63528:

"Stop fooling yourself, one day you will tell yourself the truth, Oops30BG Adam."

@Saintben100:

"Na why u ne baby mama for person wey reach to be your younger brother abi old mama."

@Ojodale46:

"Are you still managing Wizkid? Tell him to retire from music."

@Emmanue72710342:

"Trying."

@moe4dem:

"Sometimes we get confused on the right choice to make."

@AbkJahgo:

"Shut up, idiot."

@Justinn_147:

"No go sleep dey type nonsense."

@kiingjove:

"And your baby daddy no wan wise with him choices and time. Promote album, he refuse, he come dey promote hate for Twitter."

Jada P praises Wizkid's album

Legit.ng had reported that Wizkid's baby mama, had celebrated the singer's album, Made in Lagos, four years after it was released.

Taking to X, she gave the album a new name by calling it a masterpiece that transcended the time it was released.

Her tweet was greeted with criticism from some fans, who were not comfortable with her words in the comment section.

