Prominent leaders across the southeast region have been urged to throw their support for Peter Obi, the LP's presidential candidate

The call was made to the leaders by the governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, on Monday, February 20

Ortom said he is ready to sacrifice his senatorial ambition to ensure that Obi emerges victorious in the 2023 presidential poll

The governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom has condemned moves by some prominent Igbo leaders against the 2023 presidential ambition of Peter Obi, the Labour Party's flag bearer.

Speaking during his conferment of a chieftaincy title of Agu n’eche mba Ndigbo in Benue state on Monday, February 20, Ortom said that an Obi's candidacy is an opportunity for the Igbo people - a group of Nigerians majorly from the southeast region of the country - to be at the helm of affairs.

Governor Ortom has called on every Igbo leader to support Peter Obi. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

A Channels TV video showed clips of the governor urging Nigerians, especially the Igbos across the party divide to ensure they are fully in support of Peter Obi's candidate ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

His words:

"And so let us not miss this opportunity that God himself is providing, the youths have told me, my own people they have told me, stakeholders hear traditional rulers, party people across party lines. Obi’s matter is not a matter by PDP or APC or ADP or any party, it is about Nigeria.

"You are man, you have the population but thank God, from what is unfoldingPeter Obi is a specie that is not bounded by ethnicity and that is why when I hear some prominent Igbo leaders castigating Peter Obi for contesting the election.

"I ask, is it not you Igbos that have been saying that you’ve been marginalized since the civil war, the opportunity has come today and you’re still complaining? What do you want?

"The whole country, North, South East and West are saying that it is Peter Obi, and you hear some people saying, we don't want it, Haba! Those people should be outcasts."

Ortom is ready to sacrifice his senatorial ambition for Obi's victory

Further speaking, the Benue state governor said he is ready to sacrifice his ambition to become the lawmaker who will be representing Benue North West from the next election Obi's victory.

The governor said:

"To me it’s not even that I am contesting an election, yes, the forms were bought for me by the people of Benue state. I’ve gone around they’ve accepted that they will vote for me but if I am to sacrifice my senatorial ambition for Peter Obi to win; so shall it be.

"And so please, I know that the Igbo people are connected in this world, this is the opportunity you have. This is it.

"To say that an Igbo from the southeast is president because some of us believe in the unity of Nigeria and we need to be working together. That is why I accommodate everybody, we believe in the unity of this country."

