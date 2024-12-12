Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Doha, Qatar - No fewer than 129,417 Boko Haram terrorists and their family members have surrendered to security forces between July 10 and December 9, 2024.

The Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, said the figures comprised 30,426 fighters, 36,774 women, and 62,265 children.

General Musa said the frequent surrenders signify the fruitful impact of the military's comprehensive approach. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

General Musa made this known at the ongoing 18th Africa Security Watch Conference in Doha, Qatar.

As reported by Daily Trust, the conference drew participants from Nigeria, Guinea Bissau, The Gambia, South Africa, Kenya, and Qatar.

The CDS explained that the achievement underscores the progress made towards an increasingly peaceful society.

He added that it also promotes socio-economic development in Nigeria.

“The Nexus Between Citizen’s Socio-Economic Development and National Defence attributed the surge in terrorist surrenders to the Armed Forces’ effective integration of kinetic and non-kinetic approaches,”

According to Musa, the strategy stabilised communities and created an environment conducive to socio-economic progress.

“The increasingly frequent surrenders signify the fruitful impact of our comprehensive approach.

“We have made significant progress in fostering a peaceful society that guarantees improved socio-economic conditions for our citizens. While challenges remain, we are not where we were as of June 2023″

69 Boko Haram terrorists, family members surrender

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Military is making progress in the battle against terrorism under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government.

Reports making the round disclosed that 69 Boko Haram terrorists and their families have surrendered to the Multinational Joint Task Force authorities in Cameroon and Niger in a fresh operation.

The spokesperson of the task force, Abubakar Abdullahi, confirmed the development in a statement released to the press and shared further details.

