Peter Obi had an engaging discussion with African Union Electoral Observer Mission to Nigeria on Wednesday, February 22

Obi via Facebook on Wednesday disclosed that the meeting was convened by the president of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta

The former Anambra governor said top on the meeting's agenda is the preparation for the forthcoming general elections

Abuja - With the presidential elections less than three days to go, Peter Obi of the Labour Party is not through making consultations ahead of D-Day.

The Labour Party's presidential candidate on Thursday, February 23, disclosed that he met with the African Union Electoral Observer Mission to Nigeria.

Obi said he discussed preparation for the elections and other related issues (Photo: Mr. Peter Obi)

Obi set the meeting was held on the evening of Wednesday, February 22, and was anchored by the president of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to the former Anambra governor, among the issues discussed were preparations for the general elections and other related matters.

Obi wrote on Facebook:

"This evening, I met with the AU Electoral Observer Mission to Nigeria Team led by HE Mr. Uhuru Kenyatta, former President of Kenya.

"We exchanged views on the preparations for the 2023 elections and related matters."

