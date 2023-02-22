Ahead of the forthcoming election, several electoral polls have been conducted by different organisations that predict different candidates to win

In the polls, about 4 of them predicted Bola Tinubu of the APC would win the February 25 presidential election

The first prediction of Tinubu's victory was in October 2022 when Economic Intelligence Unit predicted that he would succeed President Muhammadu Buhari

Bola Tinubu, the presidential flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been projected to win the forthcoming election by different opinion polls.

Just like his counterparts such as Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are projected to win the election in some polls.

Some of the polls that projected Tinubu would win the election are listed below:

Data Analysts Poll

The latest poll is the data analysts poll which projected the APC candidate as the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

The poll tipped Tinubu above other presidential candidates, citing 4 key variables: class, political geography, religion and resources.

The Nigerian Human Rights Community (NHRC) Poll

The NHRC is another poll that predicted outright win for Tinubu in 17 states citing information obtained from 19,365 people as of January.

According to Taiwo Adeleye. The NHRC secretary-general, 7,940 (41%) of the people interviewed in the 774 LGAs of the 36 states and the federal capital territory (FCT) preferred Tinubu.

Fitch Poll

Another international organisation, Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industry Reserch, tipped Tinubu of the APC above other presidential candidates.

While maintaining that Tinubu is most likely to be announced as the winner of the election, the research institute did not ruled out the possibility of a run off in the election.

Economic Intelligence Unit Poll

The success of Bola Tinubu in the February 25 election was also predicted by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) in a country report in October 2022.

The EIU predicted that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential torchbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), would win the 2019 presidential election.

