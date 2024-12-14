In response to Vice President Kashim Shettima’s comments, Phrank Shaibu, media aide to Atiku Abubakar, has advised those criticizing Kemi Badenoch to focus on more constructive matters

Shaibu clarified that despite UK Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch bearing a Yoruba name like "Kemi," it does not automatically make her Nigerian

He further urged Shettima to focus on more meaningful issues rather than Badenoch's Nigerian roots

Phrank Shaibu, a media aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has reacted after Vice President Kashim Shettima accused United Kingdom (UK) opposition leader Kemi Badenoch of denigrating Nigeria.

In a post shared on his X page on Saturday, December 14, Shaibu asked those criticizing Badenoch to embark on a moment of introspection.

Speaking further, Shaibu specifically urged Shettima to find something useful to do rather than concentrating on Badenoch.

Shettima’s scathing attack on Kemi Badenoch

Legit.ng recalled that on Monday, December 9, Shettima launched a scathing attack on Badenoch.

Shettima said in a speech on migration that Badenoch was free to change her Nigerian first name.

Asked about Shettima's comments, an unnamed spokesperson for Ms Badenoch said she "stands by what she says" and "is not the PR for Nigeria."

Atiku's aide lambasts Shettima, others

But reacting on Saturday, Shaibu said that despite bearing the name Kemi, it does not automatically make the UK lawmaker a Nigerian.

He asked the vice president to find something useful to do with his time instead of berating Badenoch.

Atiku's aide tweeted:

"Those criticizing KemiBadenoch should pause for a moment of introspection. The mere fact that her name is Kemi or that she has Yoruba roots does not automatically render her Nigerian. After all, Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus @gabrieljesus9 is not the son of God @officialSKSM should find something useful to do with his time."

