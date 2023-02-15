Primate Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church has said that there will be crisis in the country if Bola Tinubu of the APC and his counterpart in Labour Party, Peter Obi

The cleric said that the fate of Nigeria would be determined by INEC, adding that the electoral commission must ensure the election was free and fair

Ayodele also dismissed the possibility of military coup overthrowing the civilian government elected by the people

Ikeja, Lagos - Primate Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church has predicted a possible crisis which will be determined by the result of the forthcoming presidential election.

The religious leader predicted crisis in the country if Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and his counterpart in the Labour Party, Peter Obi, did not win the poll, Tribune reported.

Primate Ayodele predicts the aftermath of 2023 presidential election Photo Credit: Primate Ayodele

Source: Facebook

Primate Ayodele reveals what will happen if Tinubu or Obi loses in forthcoming poll

However, while speaking to journalists in Lagos on Wednesday, February 15, the cleric dismissed the report of a possible coup in the country.

Primate Ayodele's comment is coming few days following an alarm by Femi Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the ruling APC, that some politicians are colliding with the military to overthrow a civilian government.

The APC chieftain has accused Atiku Abubakar, the presidential torchbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), of working with the military in secret to topple the democratic government, an allegation that both military and Atiku have denied.

But the clergyman, in his comment, said:

“There will be no coup, but the point is if Obi loses this election, there will be a crisis; if Tinubu loses this election, there will be a crisis.”

He further revealed that if the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) messes up with the poll, the electoral umpire will face the wrath of God.

Femi Fani-Kayode's arrest: DSS opens up on coup plot

Legit.ng earlier reported that the DSS has confirmed that the director of new media of the APC PCC, Femi Fani-Kayode, is in its custody following an invitation extended to him.

Fani-Kayode has earlier alleged that Atiku Abubakar of the PDP is working to ensure that the military takes over from the democratically elected government.

Both Atiku and the military have denied the allegation while the PDP presidential candidate subsequently commended the DSS for the invitation.

