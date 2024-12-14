Pastor Tobi Adegboyega has reacted to his deportation saga and he noted that he was waiting for the verdict of the court

He said he arrived the United Kingdom as a 25-year-old in 2005 on a visitor's visa and he did not know how to go about his permanent residency visa back then

In an interview, he said it was not only his church that has issues and he mentioned other institutions including the Catholic church

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega has opened up on what he knows about his deportation scandal in the United Kingdom and he addressed some allegations against him.

In an interview with BBC Africa, the cleric said the next step in his deportation case is to follow in up in the court. He said it is an ongoing issue. Speaking about the allegations of mismanagement and misappropriation of church funds, Tobi said he had set up an independent committee to look into the issue.

Pastor Tobi shared how he got to the UK in 2005 on a visitor's visa as a 25-year-old and lost track of time. In 2015/2016, he tried to regularize his visa before he applied for leave to remain in 2019. He added that his uncle and other family members had promised to help him to sort it out.

He also expressed displeasure at how his ministry Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church was shutdown. According to him, institutions have issues including the Catholic church. Hence, he does not know why his church was picked out.

Reactions as Tobi Adegboyega's deportation saga

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Pastor Tobi Adegboyega's comment to his deportation scandal below:

@adetoun_thompson:

"A 25-year-old-boy? Excuse you. Delightful interview though, he was gaslighting the interviewer all the way."

@moshoodedewor:

"This man is not sincere."

@bigqil:

"Please tell Pastor Tobi that a 25-year-old is not a young boy. He is a full-grown man. If the UK authorities allow him to remain, it does not mean that his stay was lawful."

@nursinfirstson:

"Living in the UK unlawfully for all these years, yet as loud as a drum. That’s shooting oneself on the foot."

@jokebakare:

"If Tobi says good morning, go check outside."

Pastor Tobi loses deportation appeal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Tobi, who was at the centre of a £1.87 million (N4bn) fraud investigation, has lost his appeal to prevent deportation, despite claiming that it would violate his human rights.

Tobi Adegboyega, the cousin of Star Wars actor John Boyega, will be reportedly deported to Nigeria due to claims of financial impropriety at his church.

The church was previously closed after failing to account for significant expenses and facing accusations of lack of transparency.

