An OAU graduate, Omoboriowo Samson Loye, celebrated his academic achievement as he got first class honours

Omoboriowo shared a photo of himself in a graduation gown as he joined other OAU graduates who completed their courses

Nigerians throned his comment section to congratulate him for his sterling performance in civil engineering

An Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) graduate, Omoboriowo Samson Loye, has bagged first class in civil engineering.

The first class OAU graduate went online to share a photo of himself in his graduation gown.

The OAU civil engineering graduate posed in his graduation gown.

Source: Twitter

OAU first class graduate

Omoboriowo revealed that he also got three prizes for his academic performance from OAU.

People celebrated the graduate as people who knew him had great things to say about the first class civil engineer.

See his post below:

Reactions below:

@Lanre__Laredo said:

"Congratulations Bori! Thanks for all you do."

Samson replied:

"Big man. Thank you."

@Ephenthorizon said:

"Bhoreeee. I'm glad you're getting your flowers. Thanks for all the selfless services you provide."

@vandaviid said:

"Congrats my chief we get doings."

The graduate said:

"Big man! Thanks for coming earlier."

@popsyynn said:

"Me: How far Bori ,I no understand this tin oo.

Bori: he no hard na, (picks up pen and start explaining)

One of my go-to person in my faculty, Thanks for everything bro...Bigger us my bro..."

@A_Labowo said:

"Congratulations engineer."

@ralakuko said:

"I was never in doubt. A scholar from day zero. Congratulations Bori."

Samson said:

"Yes. Thank you, bro!"

@Lourentinobaba

"Congratulations my brother more wins."

@horaytiomusic said:

"Congratulations. Wishing you the very best."

@Ayor_MicH said:

"Congratulations, Brother. Glad to know you."

@bolarindesamso1 said:

"Congratulations my tutor! Made me love those CHE mathematics."

@KFrabcis said:

"Certified Scholar! Congratulations Bro."

@Jummiliciousjum said:

"Congratulations Bros. I'm so proud of you. It keeps getting better and brighter."

Another first class engineer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) graduate, Johnbull Anuoluwapo Vitowanu, got first class in engineering.

Anuoluwapo revealed that he started his course in the institution with a 4.90 GPA. Throughout his five-year stay in FUTA, he never went before a 4.74 GPA.

Source: Legit.ng