FCT, Abuja - Bola Tinubu, the torchbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and his strongest opposition, Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have met in Abuja.

According to The Punch, the duo are meeting along other presidential candidates ahead of the presidential election scheduled for Saturday, February 25, to sign the peace accord in Abuja on Wednesday, February 22.

Atiku, Tinubu, Obi, others signed peace accord in Abuja Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

What Peace Accord signed by Tinubu, Atiku, Obi others is all about

The peace accord is voluntary and not a mandated exercise for political parties, but it has served as a mediation platform to forestall violence during election.

No less than 18 presidential candidates are contesting to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari through the forthcoming election to lead the country for the next 4 years.

Also in attendance is President Muhammadu Buhari and former head of state Abdulsalami Abubakar and Bishop Kukah, who are the champions of the peace accord.

Latest about Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, PDP, APC, 2023 Election

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, as well as the candidate of Action Alliance Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore.

Also in attendance is the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and former governor of Kano state, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The meeting is coming after the presidential candidates rounded up with their nationwide campaigns for the election.

