Governor Umo Eno has withdrawn from the agreement he had with organise labour in Akwa Ibom state

Eno had promised to pay the N80,000 minimum wage in December but reneged on his promise and noted he will pay the 13th month's salary instead

Sunny James, the chairperson of the NLC in the state, in an interview on Saturday, reacted to the development and disclosed the union's next line of action

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom state has backed out of an agreement with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to begin payment of new minimum wage in December 2024, over a week after signing it.

Eno approves N80,000 as minimum wage

Governor Eno approved N80,000 as the new minimum wage for workers in the state, which is N10,000 higher than the N70,000 national wage approved by the federal government.

He insisted that the implementation of the new minimum wage can only commence after staff verification.

Eno had instead offered to pay the 13th month's salary to workers, apparently as compensation.

However, Mr Eno bowed to pressure from labour in the state over a week ago and signed an agreement with labour to commence payment in December, with November arrears to come within the first quarter of next year, 2025.

Eno backs out of minimum wage implementation

In a significant twist, Mr Eno on Friday, December 13, backed out, insisting on completion of staff verification as a condition for commencement of payment, a move that may lead to a showdown with labour.

Speaking at the State Christmas Carols in Uyo on Friday evening, he, however, acknowledged the agreement but said he cannot be coerced into implementing it.

“Because we would not start paying the new structure even though it starts from November we would not start paying until we finished (staff) verification,” he said, reneging on the agreement he signed with Labour in the state.

“Nobody will force me to do that. I must know the number of workers that are in the civil service in the state. And so Labour gives that to me tonight we start paying tomorrow.

“So don’t let anybody confuse you if they tell you to come and block Government House. Block it, work will still go on. You must understand that we must do the right thing,” he said.

He warned the Labour leaders whom he said are members of the verification committee not to delay the exercise.

Minimum wage drama: Labour discloses next action

Sunny James, the chairperson of the NLC in the state, said the benefits of implementing the new minimum wage far outweigh the 13th month salary.

In an interview with PremiumTimes on Saturday, December 14, Mr James said labour signed an agreement with the governor that the payment of the new minimum wage would begin in December (this month).

“That is the wording of the agreement. That is what I understand but from that day till today for those who are in Akwa Ibom there is a very serious cold war between labour and the State Government.”

He noted that as a follow up to the governor’s remarks last night labour will meet and decide on the next step.

