The Civil Society Directorate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has declared that its candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, by estimation has the required votes already to be victorious ahead of his opponents in the forthcoming presidential election on Saturday.

The council also said for the first time a ruling party will win the Federal Capital Territory by 70 percent because the presidential candidate is a marketable product.

At the event, 30 CSOs were represented and delivered the reports of their activities, assuring massive votes for the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress come Saturday.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, by estimation has the required votes already to be victorious the election, PCC claims

Source: UGC

Speaking Tuesday in Abuja, at the Civil Society Organisations pre-election roundtable discussion, Director of the unit, Senator Mohammed Hassan, said affiliate organisations were invited for the roundtable discussion to know their levels of preparations ahead of Saturday's presidential election.

Senator Hassan, who was represented by a member of the Directorate, Comrade Okpokwu Ogenyi, said with various briefings he has received from different organisations, "It is certain that Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the next President of Nigeria."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In his keynote address, national coordinator, Renewed Hope Ambassadors of Nigeria, Dr. Tunji John Asaolu, said if the election is conducted Tuesday Asiwaju will be declared winner based on evidences and various reports across the country.

Asaolu said: "Our tentacles are wide spread. That’s why we can come out bodly to say if our principal, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, contests today, we are sure he will win.

"Without the market women, this election can’t be complete. And they have given us the assurance of 10 million votes. On the part of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors of Nigeria, we are also coming out boldly to deliver 3.5 million votes for Tinubu come February 25.

"We are bold to say this because of our structure under able coordinators across the 774 local governments in the 36 states. We have 8,806 coordinators across the wards. It is the aggregate of all these that is giving us the confident of raising over 5 million votes. This is just one leg of the structure.

"The second leg of the structure is the entire directorate of the Civil Societies of the APC PCC. These are the people that made up the leadership of the civil societies directorate. Even if person is producing 10 electorate, we will have at least one million votes just from this directorate alone.

"We are certain that never in the history that the FCT has been won by a ruling party. This time, with the level of work we have done, I can assure you that the APC will win the FCT. The votes we need to deliver the FCT is already on the table."

Giving reports of her organisation, Coordinator General, Operation Deliver FCT to APC, Dr. Ogbole Ene Lilian, assured that Bola Ahmed Tinubu will win the forthcoming presidential election by 70 percent in the FCT.

Dr. Lilian said her organisation has taken the message of Asiwaju to all the nook and cranny of the FCT in the six area Councils, adding that the people of Abuja have accepted to vote the APC candidate.

According to Lillian, gone were the day when ruling party lose election in the Federal Capital Territory. Tinubu is a marketable product based on his antecedent in Lagos, hence the wide acceptability wherever is talk about in the Territory.

She said: "Despite what we are hearing, our principal keeps waxing stronger and his chances of winning this election continue to be bright.

"The foundation has been laid and there is need to build on that foundation. And the qualified man that can move the country forward among all those contesting is Asiwaju. We have this mandate to tell the people and we have successfully delivered this message of hope and we believe that Asiwaju is winning the the FCT with 70 percent.

"We have embarked on massive campaign across the six area Councils and we have been able to indoctrinated them. Today, contrary to what we met on ground the story has changed. Today you can mention APC and Asiwaju with pride because the man we are talking able is marketable.

"Come what may on Saturday I can assure you that Asiwaju can comfortably win FCT with 70%. We are going to win with a landslide.

"Beyond winning the main target is to ensure that Nigeria move forward and the man that can comfortably do this is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu."

In his own, national coordinator of Tinubu/Shettima Network Unit-Unit, Bala Usman said his organisation has at least 20 voters each in every Polling unit nationwide especially in the South-west.

Usman said: "We have selected 20 people each at every Polling unit across our target political region. Our strategy is working. We are looking at the South-west to give us the highest votes of eight millions and from the North-west which has been the dominant of the APC to do the magic."

Also, the national coordinator of National Mass Movement for Better Orientation, Hajia Hawwa Bago, promised that her organisation is working to deliver up to 10 million votes for the APC presidential candidate.

Hajia Bago said: "My organisation has embarked on mass mobilization across the country, we have set our machinery in places and we can be assured of 10m votes. We can not reveal our strategy openly but I am assuring this gathering of 10m votes by Saturday."

Source: Legit.ng