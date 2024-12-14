Singer Wizkid's first son Boluwatife showed class and opulence as he attended his school's prom

The 13-year-old looked dapper in his three-piece suit and he gave different poses during his photoshoot session

Boluwatife rode in his celebrity dad's expensive Lamborghini as he attended his school's stylish event

Boluwatife Balogun, the first son of Afrobeats singer Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, looked very sharp as he attended his school's prom in his father's Lamborghini.

The young boy looked adorable in his three-piece suit as he showed off some steeze and composure during his photoshoot session.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, he got into the Lamborgini and conversed with an adult behind the camera suspected to be his mother Shola Ogudugu.

Afterward, he shut the door of the luxurious car and was chauffeured to his school's prom. Several fans of the singer and his 13-year-old son were amazed by the display of wealth and they commended the Grammy award-winning singer.

See Wizkid's son in the slides below:

Reactions as Wizkid's son rides in Lamborghini

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Wizkid's son Boluwatife rides in his father's Lamborghini below:

@i_am_oreoluwa_:

"Omo, I no know the hype wey I won type again, I don too hype you and your papa. Best dressed."

@ola_fierce:

"How dem wan take know say your papa na the biggest for Africa if you no carry Lambo go school. Jayie loor omo Ibro."

@_sharon_____x:

"Your daddy money dey show for your body."

@bnaira2020:

"Popsy buy Lambo make Tife jus de use am cruise around. No noise here."

@his_imperial_majesty_1081:

"Too get style abeg, a true son of his father."

@edirin_viper:

"Lion no Dey born goat."

Wizkid's son bags award nomination

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wizkid's son Boluwatife made it to the nomination list for the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2024.

The Nigerian music star's first son shared a flyer on social media which included the category he was nominated.

Congratulatory messages poured in for Boluwatife from his fans and supporters.

