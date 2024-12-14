Victor Osimhen’s immediate future remains a significant topic of discussion as the transfer window approaches

The Nigerian attacker is currently linked with potential moves to several clubs within and outside Europe’s football scene

The captain of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, William Troost-Ekong, has disclosed one club Osimhen is ‘desperate’ to join this summer

The discussions surrounding Victor Osimhen’s immediate future show no signs of slowing down, especially given the remarkable form the star striker has been in.

The dynamic forward, who completed a summer loan move to Galatasaray from Napoli, continues to be heavily linked with potential transfers to several clubs both within and outside Europe.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring during the UEFA Europa League match between Galatasaray A.S. and Tottenham Hotspur at Rams Park on November 7, 2024. Image: Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

Recent reports have highlighted the growing interest from Premier League side, Arsenal, while Galatasaray has intensified its efforts to secure Osimhen on a permanent contract.

Amidst the flurry of transfer rumours, the captain of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, William Troost-Ekong, has revealed the likely destination for the Galatasaray star.

Troost-Ekong speaks on Osimhen’s future

Speaking in an interview captured by talkSport, the veteran defender stated that Osimhen is clear about the club he wants to join amid the swirling transfer rumours.

“I can tell you he’s a Chelsea fan, I can confirm that,” he said.

Reflecting on Osimhen’s impact on the Nigerian national team, he added,

“He’s a great teammate. In front of goal, he can be very greedy, but he’s someone who speaks up for the team in the changing room. He’s a real leader, and I’m sure he’ll be captain soon.

“The first time he joined us was in 2019 as the understudy to Odion Ighalo, but during training, we were so impressed.

“He always plays like it’s his last game of football, chasing down every ball and going for every header. Everything that looks like it shouldn’t be a chance, he makes it a chance. I think he’s one of the most feared strikers to play against.”

Osimhen has continued to prove why he generated so much buzz over the summer, as he has racked up 14 goal involvements in 13 appearances so far for Galatasaray, according to data from FotMob.

Source: Legit.ng