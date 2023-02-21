Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has won the latest online poll

In keenly contested online polls, he surpassed his counterparts, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar

Organisers of the poll, FREDDAN Continental, revealed questionnaires across all 36 states

A fresh presidential online poll has predicted Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the likely winner of Saturday, February 25, presidential elections.

The outcome of the poll, as contained in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Tuesday, February 21 was determined after four weeks of data collection done by experts of data analysts and public relations experts coordinated by FREDDAN Continental.

The trio of Atiku, Obi Tinubu have been labelled as the major presidential candidate for the 2023 polls. Photo: Atiku Abubakar, Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi

Legit.ng gathered that the poll lasted between January 7 and February 11.

According to the outcome, Tinubu outclassed his major counterparts like the Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) bannerman, Atiku Abubakar.

A maximum of 370,000 questionnaires was administered throughout the polls, and a total of 287,000 responses were retrieved after the closure of the survey, which cuts across the 36 states of the federation, including the FCT.

Bola Tinubu racked up 37.2 per cent of the responses in favour of him, while Peter Obi of the Labour Party got 32.1 per cent and closely followed by Atiku Abubakar of the PDP with 30.7 per cent.

According to the poll's outcome, Tinubu of the APC is expected to win majority votes in the North-West, North-Central and South-West regions. The candidate of the PDP is expected to win majority votes in the FCT and the South-South region. Obi of the LP is expected to win the majority votes in the South-East part, while the North-East area is expected to be divided between the candidates of the APC and the PDP.

This poll predicts victory for the candidate of the APC in the February 25 presidential election, and the regional voting preference suggests that a clear winner may emerge on the first ballot as against some other predictions that there may be a rerun.

