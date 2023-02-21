Nigerians are seriously rooting for Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour Party, for the 2023 election

Asides notable former leaders in the country openly endorsing Obi for President, the youths believed the LP's flagbearer is the best man for the job

Interesingly, religious leaders are not left out as famous Nigerian pastors have backed the former governor of Anambra state for the country's top job

Although President Muhammadu Buhari has announced his preferred successor but most Nigerians are rooting for Peter Obi's victory in the forthcoming presidential election.

Asides notable leaders declaring their full support for the presidential candidate of Labour Party, most youths in Nigeria believed Obi is the best man for the job.

Interestingly, religious leaders of top churches have also lend their voices and mainiatiend the country needs to try new hands and the former governor of Anambra state is capable for the task ahead.

Whithout further ado, this article presents top five notable pastors who have declared openly their support for Peter Obi, ahead of the polls;

1. Apostle Johnson Suleman

Founder of Omega Fire Ministries(OMF) Apostle Johnson Suleman on Sunday 19, 2023 declared that he and his family would be casting their vote for the standard bearer of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi.

In a video shared on Monday, February 20 on his Facebook page, and sighted by Legit.ng, Suleman announced that his household is ‘Obidient’.

2. Chris Oyakhilome

The Lead Pastor of the Believers Love World aka Christ Embassy, Chris Oyakhilome, on Friday, Febraury 17, dropped a clue for the members of the megachurch to vote for Peter Obi.

In a viral video, the pastor narrated to his members what God revealed to him concerning the three presidential candidates.

Although no name was mentioned, but Pastor Chris gave his members a clue about the third candidate’s saying “his name is in the Bible”.

3. Pastor Paul Enenche

The founder and General Overseer of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Pastor Paul Enenchedoes not kimce words when it comes to his support for Peter Obi.

During his sermon on Sunday, February 19, Enenche urged Nigerians to avoid candidates and the political party that brought Nigeria to its present predicament.

In a viral video sighted by Legit.ng on Twitter on Monday, February 20, the pastor, while faulting the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress said,

“We are left with only one viable, credible, reasonable, reliable option left. That is the third major aspirant you know. Vote value, credibility and simplicity.”

4. Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere

The General Overseer of the Omega Power Ministry (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere has been vocal about Nigerians voting right in the forthcoming general election and his support for Peter Obi.

In fact, in August 2022, the cleric described Obi as the Moses sent by God to rescue Nigeria.

Even on his Facebook page, he advised Nigerians to vote wisely in the forthcoming election.

5. Pastor Odumeje

Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, founder of Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention Deliverance Ministry Onitsha, has been one of the pastors who have been supporting Obi.

In a post, the pastor revealed his undaunted support for Obi.

In a Video he shared on Monday, February 20, on his Facebook page, sighted by Legit.ng, Odumeje advised his congregants to vote for Peter Obi and urged them to stop collecting rice from politicians.

Watch the VIDEO below;

