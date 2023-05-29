Before his exit from office, ex-President Muhammadu Buhari honoured about 340 Nigerians in his last batch of national merit awards

Some outstanding civil servants under his administration were rewarded for their faithful service to his government

The likes of Laolu Akande, Festus Keyamo, Boss Mustapha and a host of government appointees got honoured

In any government administration, political appointees play a crucial role in shaping policies, implementing programs, and driving the nation's progress. Their commitment and dedication to public service are often recognized and rewarded through various means.

One such form of recognition in Nigeria is the National Honour Awards, bestowed upon individuals who have significantly contributed to the country's development.

The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari came to a close on Monday, May 19. Photo Credit: CBN, Laolu Akande and Festus Keyamo

This short piece delves into the top 5 political appointees in the Buhari administration who have received the National Honour Awards.

1. Laolu Akande

A top-notch media expert and the brain behind the media genius of former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Akande played his role so well that he was given his flowers by being honoured with the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) award.

Beyond being a media personnel and a spokesperson, Akande has an innate passion for education and social development and has spearheaded numerous initiatives to empower individuals and communities.

2. Festus Keyamo

The ever-vibrant attorney, the mouthpiece of the Tinubu Presidential Campaign Organisation, played his role so well that he outplayed the pragmatic Senator Dino Melaye, the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign spokesperson.

Festus Keyamo, SAN, served under President Buhari as the minister of state for labour and employment.

President Buhari conferred on him the national honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) for his capacity and efficiency in government.

3. Boss Mustapha

Boss Mustapha, the tall, gentle, elegant Secretary to the Government of the Federation of Nigeria, was a civil servant worthy of emulation.

His recent task was organising the just-concluded Presidential inauguration, which he was saddled with managing.

Mustapha was conferred with the national honour of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR).

4. Maryam Uwais

She served as the Special Advisor to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Investments.

Mrs Uwais has been the brain behind the numerous social investment initiative implemented by the federal government.

She is a legal practitioner and human rights activist with over 36 years of cognate law practice experience, including the Kano State Ministry of Justice, the Nigerian Law Reform Commission and the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Ex-President Buhari conferred with the national honour of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR).

5. Godwin Emefiele

Yes! The governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) makes this list, and he is arguably the least expected on the list.

Love or hate him; he played a crucial part in the administration of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.

He was conferred with the honour of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) for his loyalty.

May 29: Wike Taunts PDP Again, Confers APC Gov With Highest Honour in Rivers State

In another development, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has continued to taunt the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as his tenure enters the final hour.

The pragmatic governor recently bestowed the highest state honour to an All Progressive Congress (APC) governor, Hope Uzodimma.

Governor Uzodimma was honoured with the Grand Service Star of Rivers State (GSSRS) in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

