Pastor Oyakhilome of the Christ Embassy Church has declared God's preferred presidential candidate for the 2023 election using metaphor and biblical allusion

Speaking on 3 top presidential candidate, which can be suggested to be Bola Tinubu (APC), Atiku Abubakar (PDP) and Peter Obi (LP), the cleric said God's choice name is mentioned in the Bible

According to Oyakhilome, the first candidate, the first candidate is under the influence of the devil while the last candidate would be an end to Nigeria's existence if emerged as President

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, the general overseer of the Christ Embassy Church, has disclosed who God revealed to him will govern Nigeria better and win the forthcoming presidential election.

In a metaphorical endorsement of Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, on Friday, February 17, the cleric literarily said Obi is God's preference for Nigeria and he will will the February 25 election.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome reveals who will win 2023 election Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Twitter

Oyakhilome reveals who will win February 25 presidential election

The cleric narated the spiritual stance of 3 leader candidates in the poll, which can be suggested to be Obi, Bola Tinubu of All Progressives Congress (APC) and their counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to religious leader, the first candidate in his revelation is not himself but under the devil's influence.

He said:

"He is under the influence of a devil. The devil was mocking and laughing, scoffing at Nigerians. The devil is using him. It is a wicket spirit of darkness, a mocker. The devil's name is jackal. A jackal is a trickster, a swindler, who usually operate on behalf of another for the purpose of deception. This demon is mocking Nigeria. But he has been cut off.

Latest about Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, 2023 prophecies, 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar

Speaking on the second candidate, Oyakhilome said Nigeria would no longer exist if the second candidate emerge. He said:

"In the spirit, the second candidate, if you let him get into office, you will have no country. You would have sold your country."

The cleric then revealed that the third candidate was afraid of winning, but when he prayed, the Lord gave him wings to fly.

He said:

"The third candidate was winning. He didn't want to lose, but he was afraid of winning. Then I prayed, and the Lord gave him wing to fly."

See the videos below:

Cash Swap: Peter Obi's man reveals real reason PDP, APC governors dragging FG to court

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kenneth Okonkwo, the spokesperson for the Labour Party has shaded the governors of the APC and PDP for challenging President Buhari's naira redesign policy at the supreme court.

The Labour Party chieftain alleged that the governors are against the policy for their selfish interest, citing the insecurity in Kaduna that the governor did not challenge FG in court for that.

The naira redesign policy has led to scarcity of the country's currency, protests across the country, people have died and banks been targetted because of the policy.

Source: Legit.ng