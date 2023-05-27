FCT, Abuja - The former President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, has revealed that there is a huge task ahead of Nigeria's president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as he prepares to be sworn in as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Kenyatta gave this charge on Saturday, May 27, at the inauguration lecture in Abuja in honour of the president-elect.

Uhuru Kenyatta was the keynote speaker at the inauguration lecture of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Abuja. Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Facebook and Steffi Loos/AFP

Source: UGC

The former Kenyan leader said Tinubu's role is much bigger than most people think, as he is now the ''father of all" and the "Symbol of unity" for Nigeria and the African continent.

As reported by Channels TV, he said:

“Upon assuming the office of president, you would be wise to transcend from the tactical politics of an election and assume your role as Nigeria’s vision bearer.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“This will demand a complete overhaul of the adversarial mindset that we as politicians are conditioned to embrace during the electoral process.

“As president, you must learn very quickly to lead those who love you and those who don’t with equal passion and commitment because now, you are the father of all.”

He also charged Tinubu to be alert as he would be the one to mend the wounds of the ethnic and religious divides that may have transpired over the past few years, adding that he must reach out to the opposition to complete this pattern of unity.

Kenyatta noted that it is time for Nigeria to correct its wrongs and take its rightful place globally.

He said:

“As your fellow African, I look forward to a Nigeria that emerges from this transition ready to flex and fight for its rightful place on the global stage with both hands."

Source: Legit.ng