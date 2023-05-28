Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, has urged his supporters and the public to remain calm and abide by the law ahead of Bola Tinubu's presidential inauguration on May 29

Obi emphasized the importance of unity, peace, and security in Nigeria, calling for citizens to prioritize peaceful coexistence

The former governor of Anambra state also emphasised the need for elected leaders to tackle high youth unemployment, poverty, and insecurity

Kaduna - Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, has called upon his supporters and the general public to remain calm and abide by the law.

Obi made the statement ahead of the May 29 inauguration of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, Channels TV reported.

Peter Obi tells his supporters to be peaceful ahead of Tinubu's inauguration.

Source: Facebook

The former governor of Anambra state, who is challenging Tinubu's victory, said only the court of law would ultimately determine the true winner of the election in due course.

Nigeria's unity is important, says Peter Obi

Speaking at an event in Kaduna state, Obi highlighted the utmost importance of unity, peace, and security in the country, surpassing any other interests.

He urged all citizens to uphold the law, work towards progress, and contribute to the nation's development.

“We must continue to live on the path of peace, religious harmony, ethnic harmony, coexistence, that is the most important thing for now.

“Let’s have a peaceful, quiet Nigeria where government will concentrate on caring for the sufferings of the people,” the LP flagbearer stated.

Peter Obi reveals Nigeria's challenges for new leaders to prioritise

While acknowledging concerns and issues surrounding the previous election, Obi emphasised the need for peaceful coexistence and the ability to address Nigeria's pressing challenges, such as insecurity, poverty, education, and other vital aspects of the country's existence.

Accompanied by his running mate, Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed, the Labour Party's presidential candidate also urged the incoming administrations at all levels to tackle high youth unemployment, poverty, and insecurity, particularly in the Northern region.

He stressed that elected leaders must address these critical areas to ensure progress and development for the country.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported Obi said there was a lack of clarity of purpose on the reported phone call between Antony Blinken, the United States Secretary of State, and Tinubu.

Recall that Blinken had placed a call to Bola Tinubu reiterating his country's commitment to strengthening the relationship between the US and Nigeria.

