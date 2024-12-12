Napoli fans are furious with Romelu Lukaku’s output this season following the Belgian’s underperformance

The Belgian forward has managed just five league goals in 15 games as Napoli continues to struggle in front of goal

Napoli has dropped to second on the Serie A table after another disappointing defeat against rivals Lazio

Romelu Lukaku's dismal tenure as Napoli’s top striker has triggered a wave of resentment and frustration among the club’s fans after back-to-back defeats against rivals Lazio.

Antonio Conte’s team risk finishing the season trophyless after losing the top spot in Serie A to Atalanta and getting knocked out of the Copa Italia by Lazio.

Romelu Lukaku has scored only five goals since joining Napoli as Victor Osimhen's replacement this summer. Photo by NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

According to Transfermarkt, Lukaku, who was brought in to replace Victor Osimhen this summer, has scored just five goals in all competitions for Napoli.

Fans are agitated at the Belgian forward as he has only managed just three goals in the last two months for the 2022/23 Serie A champions, whereas, Osimhen has scored 10 goals in all competitions for Galatasaray.

Lukaku's ineffectiveness in top matches against Juventus, Atalanta, and Inter Milan this season has prompted Conte to replace him in crucial games constantly following the striker’s inability to make an impact.

Fans slam Napoli for replacing Osimhen with Lukaku

Meanwhile, some Napoli fans are feeling aggrieved at the Italian club for letting Victor Osimhen leave this summer and replacing the Nigerian striker with Lukaku.

@rukevwe2504 tweeted:

“Napoli and Lukaku struggling long may it continue. Their fans really thought Lukaku was an upgrade on Osimhen bro you were never to find a player as good as or better than Osimhen when striker market is poor atm.”

@Poseluni also noted Napoli are getting tired of Lukaku.

“Napoli are tired of Lukaku, they are regretting loaning Osimhen”

@eskeFussball pinpointed Lukaku as one of Napoli’s problems.

“With the abysmal form of Politano & Lukaku and their limited midfield, Napoli will continue to struggle in games where they are expected to take the initiative. Hard to bet against Conte, but they're surely far behind Inter and Atalanta.”

EPL club offers player plus cash for Osimhen

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Manchester United are prepared to offer Napoli Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee for wantaway striker Victor Osimhen.

The Red Devils are desperate to sign a marquee striker and are considering making a mouth-watering deal to Napoli for the Nigerian striker who is presently on loan at Galatasaray.

