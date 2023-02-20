Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state continues to stick his neck out politically for the presidential ambition of Peter Obi

The governor has reiterated his total support for the Labour Party presidential candidate as the election draws nearer

Ortom further stated that the aspiration of Obi is his priority, even though he is contesting for a senatorial seat

Makurdi - The governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, says he is ready to sacrifice his senatorial ambition if it ensures the victory of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Ortom, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is contesting the election in the Benue North-West senatorial district.

Governor Ortom is the only sitting governor in Nigeria openly identifying with the 'OBIdients'. Photo credit: Benue state government

He endorsed Obi after refusing to support the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, whose emergence divided the main opposition party.

The Benue governor reiterated his support for Obi while addressing members of the Igbo community in the state on Monday, February 20.

His words:

“For me, it’s not even that I’m contesting an election. Yes, the form was bought for me by the people of Benue state. I’ve gone round; they have accepted that they will vote [for] me.

“But if I’m to sacrifice my senatorial ambition for Peter Obi to win, so shall it be. I know that if people are connected in this world, they are the Igbo. This is the opportunity you have to say that an Igbo man from the southeast is president.”

Benue PDP chieftains disown Ortom over Peter Obi

Meanwhile, Punch reports that two prominent members of the PDP in Benue have disowned Ortom and his support for Obi.

Former minister of power and steel, Professor Iyorwuese Hagher, and former minister of interior, Senator Abba Moro, on Monday, February 20, said none of the presidential candidates had the potential and experience like the PDP’s Atiku Abubakar.

The PDP chieftains urged the participants to go down to the grassroots and draw support for Atiku.

Ortom endorses Peter Obi as PDP G-5 governors split

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the G-5 governors in the PDP had endorsed different presidential candidates after failing to collectively agree on who to support.

Out of the five governors, only Governor Ortom endorsed Obi.

The other four governors were split in half into supporting Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress or Atiku.

New York Times describes Obi as the candidate for the youth

On its part, the New York Times has described Obi as the candidate of Nigerian youths.

In a report published on Saturday, February 18, the newspaper, with 8.6 million paid digital subscribers worldwide, noted that many young people in Nigeria are channelling their anger at the government to support Obi.

In an interview with the New York-based newspaper, Obi said that young people invest so much hope in him because the leaders they had known never cared for them or Nigeria.

