Singer Skales has expressed his sincere gratitude to Victor Osimhen as he showered the Nigerian football star with praise

Skales, who spoke of how Osimhen came through for him, also urged his fans and followers to thank the footballer

Several Nigerian celebrities and fans stormed the singer's comment section, as many spoke highly of Osimhen

Nigerian singer and rapper Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, better known as Skales, recently penned an appreciation message to Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen.

Skales, who was recently dragged online by Wizkid's fans, revealed Osimhen reached out to him and gave him 'huge support.'

Skales calls Osimhen Africa’s biggest footballer. Credit: skales/victorosimhen9

Source: Instagram

The rapper, who didn't share full details of what the Super Eagles star gave him, referred to him as the biggest African footballer and one of the best in the world.

Skales also called on his fans and supporters to thank Osimhen on his behalf.

Sharing a picture of Osimhen on his Instagram page, Skales wrote in a caption:

"How do i start to say thank you to the biggest African footballer and one of the best footballers in the world @victorosimhen9 thank you for reaching out and showing me love with your huge support. Please help me tag @victorosimhen9 in the comment section and say thank you for me."

See Skales appreciation post to Victor Osimhen below:

Fans react as Skales appreciates Victor Osimhen

Read the messages Legit.ng captured below:

crazeclown:

"My G @victorosimhen9 Na why you be my blood!"

kingpaparazi:

"God bless every one supporting the project 🙌..@skales deserves all the love."

bobberryofficial:

"We appreciate you African best footballer."

official_cyllabus:

"Why them no go show love , normally @skales you be better person if dem no give you car as gift ontop this concert I wan know watin course am … you be OG."

supernickky_musik:

"We nor fit tag. All love."

springflowproperties:

"When I say VICTOR..... You say OSIHMEN. God bless you."

Don Jazzy gifts Skales N150k

In another news via Legit.ng, the singer spoke about Don Jazzy's good deeds to him many years ago.

Skales shared his experience after the news of Don Jazzy donating N100 million to Verydarkman went viral.

He said the producer was the one who gave him his first N150k when he visited the Mavin boss' studio.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

