Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike has backed the call to amend the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) Act to include the Nigerian Law School as a beneficiary. Wike made this known during inauguration a 10-unit housing staff quarters for the Nigerian Law School in Bwari, Abuja. He also gave the school seven operational vehicles to improve its operations.

According to Wike, the amendment is long overdue, considering the Law School's contribution to the development of the legal profession. He emphasized that the Law School is a professional training institution that requires support to provide critical infrastructure. Wike also called for increased budgetary provisions for the Law School to enable it to develop infrastructure for quality service delivery.

Wike reveals another Tinubu's directive

According to Daily Nigerian, Wike explained that President Bola Tinubu directed the provision of staff quarters and operational vehicles to the Law School. He added that the institution belongs to the Federal Government, and providing the needed infrastructure to uplift the school is justified. Wike also promised to build 200-bed male and female hostels for the Nigerian Law School, Bwari, as the current hostels are not fit for the training of professional lawyers.

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Lateef Fagbemi also expressed dissatisfaction with the Nigerian Law School's non-inclusion as a benefiting institution. He appealed to other public officeholders to extend a similar gesture to the Law School to enable it to maintain high standards in training legal professionals.

The Director-General of the Nigerian Law School, Prof. Isah Chiroma, appreciated Wike's support, stating that the housing and operational vehicles will assist the school in achieving its mandate. The staff quarters, consisting of fully furnished four-bedroom bungalows, are expected to be completed in nine months.

