Senator Adams Oshiomhole has defended his son’s appointment as Edo State Health Commissioner

Amid criticism of nepotism, Oshiomhole clarifies that his son’s appointment to the role of Health Commissioner is based on merit, not political influence

The former governor of Edo state and NLC leader emphasized that his son, Cyril’s qualifications, including post-graduate in two universities in the US, Harvard and another university in Louisiana, makes him the best man for the job

Adams Oshiomhole, the senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Edo North Senator, Adams Oshiomhole, said his son, Cyril, is qualified to occupy the office of the commissioner of health in the South-South state.

Oshiomhole defends son’s appointment, silences critics

Oshiomhole, former Edo governor, made this assertion when he appeared as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Wednesday, December 11.

Recall that in November, Oshiomhole’s ally, Governor Monday Okphebolo of Edo state, appointed Cyril as health commissioner just after the new governor was sworn in.

The appointment of the United States-trained medical doctor attracted a barrage of criticisms from persons who described the act as a state capture and a reward for the senator’s support for the governor’s election.

But addressing the appointment on Wednesday, Oshiomhole said:

“He doesn’t work under me; maybe Governor Monday is grooming him. When I was in Edo, I stopped him when he wanted to go for the House of Reps. I said no and supported another guy. The second time he wanted to try, I said no. This time the governor decided to pick him. He is qualified.

“But the point must be made: I invested in my children’s education. I didn’t want them to go through what I went through. So, Dr Cyril is not just a medical doctor from ABU (Ahmadu Bello University), he went to do post-graduate in two universities in the US including Harvard and another university in Louisiana. He does something about public health.

“So, he is not having it because he is Oshiomhole; I will say he is having in spite of being Oshiomhole.”

