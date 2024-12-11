Niger state governor Mohammed Bago has mourned the demise of Danlami Saku, the chairman of Katcha LGA of the state

Governor Mohammed Bago of Niger has expressed his deep sorrow over the passing of Danlami Saku, the chairman of Katcha Local Government Area. Saku tragically lost his life in a motor accident near Kwakuti on the Minna-Suleja road.

In a statement, Governor Bago described Saku's passing as heartbreaking, noting that it serves as a reminder that all creatures come from Allah and will return to Him at the appointed time.

Premium Times reported that the governor commiserated with the family of the deceased, the people of Katcha local government area, and the entire state over the loss. He encouraged the people to remain steadfast in the will of Allah at all times, as He is perfect in all things. The governor prayed that Allah would make Aljanna Firdausi the final abode of the deceased and comfort all the bereaved.

Saku's passing has sent shockwaves throughout the community, and Governor Bago's statement is a testament to the impact Saku had on the people of Niger. As the chairman of Katcha Local Government Council, Saku was a prominent figure in the community, and his loss will be deeply felt.

In the face of this tragedy, Governor Bago's words of encouragement and comfort will likely resonate with the people of Niger. His reminder to remain steadfast in the will of Allah is only one, and his prayer for Saku's soul is a touching tribute to the late chairman.

Governor Bago announces new minimum wage

Legit.ng earlier reported that Niger Governor Umaru Bago has announced N80,000 as the new minimum wage for workers in the state, starting in NovAftert after a closed-door meeting with labour; the governor announced the development leaders, adding that the new minimum wage is sustainable.

Governor Bago then became the first governor from the northern region to announce a minimum wage as high as N80,000 for workers in the state.

