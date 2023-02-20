Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has been promised five million votes in the coming elections

The promise was given to Obi on Sunday, February 19, by the Afenifere national youth council led by its president, Eniola Ojajuni

Ojajuni on Sunday claimed that Obi stands out in his plans for Nigeria and that the southeast is next in line to produce country's president

Abandoning Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Afenifere national youth council has vowed to support the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi with no less than five million votes in the coming elections.

Speaking on Sunday, February 19, the national president of the council, Eniola Ojajuni, stated that Obi is getting the backing of the group because of his track record while he was a governor of Anambra state, Punch reports.

Peter Obi has secured the support of Afenifere youths (Photo: Mr Peter Obi)

Source: Facebook

Ojajuni added that a point in Obi's manifesto is his plan to restructure Nigeria if and when he becomes president come February 25, New Telegraph added.

Disclosing that the decision to endorse Obi came after much brainstorming and consultation, the council's boss said:

“We are here to endorse the candidate of the LP, Obi officially as the sole candidate for the Southwest youth wing. It took us almost three months to reach the conclusions amongst 147 youth groups in Yoruba land, and today, we officially announced Obi and his running mate, Ahmed Datti, as our sole candidate for the presidential election on Saturday.

“Before we endorsed him, Obi assured us that the first thing he would do is to restructure the country.

“We believe that the election will hold, and it will be free and fair and the youths in the SW are ready to vote obi. Our target is to give him five million votes.”

For him, it is the turn of the southeast to produce a president since other geopolitical zones have had their fair share of the presidential seat.

His words:

“The reason we endorsed Obi is because the Yoruba has had his shot in the presidency through former President Olusegun Obasanjo, likewise former President Goodluck Jonathan who is from the south-south.

"Our current president Muhammadu Buhari is from the North. It’s the turn of the Southeast to produce the presidency, for equity and justice."

