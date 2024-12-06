The EFCC has reacted to claims that it uncovered $800 million, N700 billion in cash, and drugs worth N1 trillion at the residence of Bello El-Rufai, the eldest son of former Kaduna governor Nasir el-Rufai

The anti-graft agency gave clarification on Thursday via a statement and described the reports as a false narrative

EFCC chairman Ola Olukoyede also announced plans to establish a Cyber Crime Research Centre to combat internet fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has described as false claims that it discovered $800 million, N700 billion cash, and drugs worth N1 trillion at the residence of Bello El-Rufai, the eldest son of the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai.

Legit.ng reported that Mohammed Bello El-Rufai, the member representing Kaduna North federal constituency in the house of representatives, described the viral claim that the EFCC raided his Kaduna residence as false.

In a statement on Wednesday, December 4, El-Rufai explained that there was "no raid whatsoever" on his residence in Kaduna or anywhere else.

Also speaking on the development, the EFCC described the speculations and the claims that it discovered the huge catchment at Bello El-Rufai's residence as a false narrative, urging Nigerians to disregard the reports.

The commission made this known in a statement released on Thursday, December 5, on its official Facebook page.

"False Narrative

"EFCC Discovers $800 Million, ₦700 Billion Cash, and ₦1 Trillion Worth of Drugs at Nasir El-Rufai Son's House in Kaduna.

"This piece of news quoted above is a false narrative of the activities of the EFCC. Members of the public are enjoined to ignore it," EFCC stated.

However, its chairman, Ola Olukoyede, also hinted at building a Cyber Crime Research Centre to tame internet fraud, The Guardian reported.

This is, as a legal practitioner, John Baiyeshea (SAN), recommended serious legislation as punishment for people found stealing the nation’s commonwealth.

He charged the legal system to apply appropriate sanctions against corrupt leaders.

