President Muhammadu Buhari is billed to lead the grand finale of Bola Tinubu's presidential campaign in Lagos state

In what will be Tinubu's homecoming, President Buhari will be joined by the national leadership of the APC, the PCC, governors, and other party faithful

Meanwhile, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged Lagosians to prepare for the grand welcoming of Asiwaju

Lagos, Surulere - Emerging reports have confirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari will lead the final presidential rally of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the flagbearer of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

According to Arise TV online, the rally is expected to be staged on Tuesday, February 21, at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere.

It has been confirmed that President Buhari will lead the final rally of Bola Tinubu in Lagos state. Photo: APC

The publicity secretary of the party, Seye Oladejo, revealed this development via a statement noting that the rally would be co-led by the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Director General of the PCC, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State.

Similarly, all APC governors, members of the National Assembly and other prominent chieftains of the party are expected to be making an appearance.

Oladejo said the event would be packed with portraying the Eko cultural heritage and other side attractions.

He said:

“As a responsible party and government, we have made solid arrangements to ensure there is no disruption to normal daily activities of citizens.

"Special attention has been given to the security and safety of participants and supporters to ensure a hitch-free event.”

Meanwhile, the statement also confirmed that travel advisory has been issued by the state ministry of transportation to prompt motorists and commuters of alternative routes to follow.

According to the statement, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu charged residents of Lagos state to give the APC national leader a befitting homecoming.

