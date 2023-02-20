The presidential bid of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has received a huge boost ahead of the 2023 polls

Reports from the All Progressive Congress camp reveal that Tinubu will benefit more from the new CBN naira policy

In another development, the factional members of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) have decided to back the presidential bid of Tinubu

An emerging report has confirmed that Bola Tinubu, the All Progressive Congress presidential candidate (APC), might be the biggest beneficiary of the naira redesign policy implemented by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

This was according to some APC chieftains while reflecting on the current scarcity of the naira and its aftermath in the build-up to Saturday, February 25, presidential polls.

Bola Tinubu as been tipped by many political pundits as the likeliest winner of the 2023 presidential polls: Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

As reported by Punch Newspaper, some of the chieftains said the revealed that Tinubu's guts to challenge the CBN policy openly was a sign of his love for the masses and, in turn, could earn him sympathy vote at the presidential polls.

Senator Adesoji Akanbi, a close ally of Tinubu said:

“It might end up favouring Asiwaju that they were targeting. A lot of people are realising that it is all because of him. It is becoming a rhythm. There will be sympathy votes because people believe it is targeted at him, and the mere fact that he said it out that he was against the policy. That will be like a bonus for him.”

Senator Akanbi also revealed that the recent outcomes of Tinubu's rally and turnout of supporters indicated that he is loved and admired by the people and could earn him the winning spot at the presidential polls.

SDP to collapse structure for Tinubu

In another development, a report confirmed that a faction of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) is on the verge of declaring its allegiance to Tinubu.

This was according to the factional leader of the SDP, Alfa Mohammed who said:

“Yes, we have made up our mind: it is Asiwaju. In fact, barring any logistical constraint, we will adopt Asiwaju in the next few days. We will call a press conference to do that. The only problem we have is about logistics. Note that we are doing it voluntarily.

“We love Asiwaju. We believe that the man will move Nigeria forward. If he enters there (presidency), generally it will benefit all. So, that is the best person. As I am talking to you, we have been communicating with the 36 state chapters of the party.”

