Governors of Abia and Rivers states will vote for Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the ruling APC

According to APC chieftain, Orji Kalu, the two Peoples Democratic Party governors will join others to elect the former Lagos state governor

Going further, Kalu, who was also a former governor, declared that the APC candidate is well liked in the north

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The preferred candidate of Nyesom Wike and Okezie Ikpeazu, governors of Rivers and Abia states have been revealed by Orji Kalu, chief whip of the senate.

According to the former Abia state governor, the governors of Rivers and Abia states will support Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), The Cable reports.

Orji Uzo Kalu says Governor Wike will support Bola Tinubu of APC. Photo credit: Nyesome Wike.

Source: Twitter

Kalu is the Senate chief whip said Tinubu is “well-liked” in the northern part of the country, adding that the former Lagos governor is a “good administrator”.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Scientifically, we (APC members) are more in number. Demographically, we are also more. It is not a matter of polls. These polls do not work here because some of these polls are biased,” he said.

“Tinubu is a frontrunner. Tinubu is well-liked by the north and is from the south-west and is going to get meaningful votes in Imo, Ebonyi, Abia, Anambra, and Enugu and he is going to have the support of governor Wike of Rivers state. So, we’re on track.

“My governor here – Okezie Ikpeazu – will also support Tinubu. My senatorial district is going to give Tinubu the votes — 34, 35 percent — to be on the ballot. Tinubu will win because they know that Tinubu’s presidency will help us to have a stepping stone to a free market. People of the south-east will vote for Tinubu.”

INEC releases number of accredited party agents in 176,974 polling units

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that ahead off the forthcoming general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released number of approved party agents.

According to the electoral umpire in a report released titled, “Summary of Polling Unit and Collation Centre agents submitted by political parties submitted for the general 2023”, 18 political parties registered 1,500,000 agents.

The party agents will work across the 176, 974 polling units for the 2023 general elections.

Peter Obi is candidate with most polling unit agents in 2023 election

In another report, Peter Obi of Labour Party has technically become presidential candidate with the most polling unit agents among other top contenders for the forthcoming presidential election.

This follows the publication of the summary of polling unit and collation centre agents submitted by political parties for the 2023 general election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In the publication, Peter Obi’s Labour Party has 134,874 agents while The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has 96,034.

Source: Legit.ng