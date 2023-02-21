Over 100 clerics and prophets in Rivers State have declared support for the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

The religious leaders under the aegis of Rivers Pastors Unite for Tinubu said this after a meeting in Port Harcourt on Monday.

They said the APC presidential candidate for the 2023 election was the only person with the capacity to solve the myriad of challenges plaguing the country.

The Coordinator of RPUT, Pastor Sunday Edimeh, who read their resolution said none of the candidates had supported the Christian community as much as Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng