Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential flagbearer, has got fresh endorsement from Yoruba leaders of thought in just 5 days to the presidential election

The group described the APC candidate as the most qualified among all the presidential candidates in the forthcoming poll

Prince Tajudeen Olusi, the group's convener, in his statement disclosed that Tinubu has been promoting the country's democracu, good governance and economical fertility

Victoria Island, Lagos - In just 5 days to the presidential election, Bola Tinubu, the presidential torchbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), got formal endorsement from the Yoruba Leaders of Thought on Monday, February 20.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng and signed by Tunde Rahman of Tinubu Media Office, the group expressed confidence that Tinubu is the most qualified candidate to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari.

Tinubu gets fresh endorsement by Yoruba Leaders of thought Photo Credit: Tinubu Media Group

Source: Twitter

What is the latest endorsement Tinubu got ahead of election?

The endorsement, which took place at an interactive session at Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos, came amid naira scarcity bedeviling the country.

The Yoruba leaders commended the APC and the progressive governors for embracing power shift to ensure unity and inclusiveness in the country.

Prince Tajudeen Olusi, the group's convener, disclosed that Tinubu had made many contributions to Nigeria, promoting economic development, democracy and good governance.

On his part, Tinubu, who attended the interactive session along with his running mate, Kashim Shettima, appreciated the Yoruba leaders for their labour of love and patient for him to arrive from Abuja.

According to the presidential hopeful, the 2023 presidency is for the leaders and other Nigerians, noting that it is their turn.

He then urged them to ensure they go out with their PVC on Saturday to vote for the ruling party to have the change they all desire.

Source: Legit.ng