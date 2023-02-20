Women across Nigeria have been urged to ensure that they vote for Peter Obi of the Labour Party in the forthcoming presidential election

The call was made to the women by the Labour Party's national women leader, Dudu Manuga on Monday, February 20

Manuga said that women and children stand to gain a lot should Peter Obi and his running mate Yusuf Datti win the 2023 presidential poll

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Less than a week to the 2023 presidential election, the National Women Leader of the Labour Party, Dudu Manuga, has called on every Nigerian woman to vote for the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi, and his vice, Ahmed Datti.

Manuga said that an Obi administration promises massive inclusion of women from all walks of life across Nigeria

Speaking at a conference with Nigerian women, themed, 'Operation Remop the Final Push: Birthing the New Nigeria', on Monday, in Abuja, Manuga, re-emphasising the fact that women in Nigeria have always suffered relegation.

Manuga said women must support Peter Obi's ambition for the sake of their children. Photo: Nsikak

Source: UGC

She assured that the emergence of Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti especially after a review of the duo's manifesto shows that women will have their desired place in their administration.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

According to her, let us understand that women in Nigeria have always been relegated to the background. Women have not been given their space, the space that they need to occupy in different spheres of life.

Her words:

"In some societies in this country, women are considered second class citizens, who should not even have a voice. When it comes to development issues, women seem to always be at the receiving end of the negativities.

"So, what is Peter Obi telling us about his manifesto and how does that apply to Nigerian women?

"And, like he always says, there are people that have applied to be the CEOs in Nigeria, and we the people of Nigeria, are the ones to decide whether we accept the application and want to engage them as the CEOs over this country or not one person out of all of them is going to be the CEO.

"I want to tell Nigerian women why Peter should be the CEO and for them to understand that this is a CEO that when he comes in because of his antecedents. We know he's the women's president. We know you will be that president that will support women that will allow them to be who they're supposed to be in Nigeria."

Need for a secure Nigeria

Stressing the need for peace in Nigeria, Manuga explained that insecurity has negatively affected the livelihood of women in the country, assuring that the ObiDatti ticket promises peace and progress for them.

She said:

"Peter will be and Datti Baba Ahmed like I have said that they will end banditry and unite the country talking about security, talking about peace. When there is peace and security in Nigeria, the women in Nigeria will be able to do what they need to do in their day to day lives.

"We know of a lot of women now, especially in the north, Northeast, Northwest, North central Who are now in IDP camps because of insecurity in the land.

They have had to live where they are, they have had to go to other new places and live lives way below what they were used to because they're no longer living in houses, a lot of them are now living in tents, or small rooms, in the IDP camps.

"When there is security in the land, every woman will be in her home, every woman will be able to pursue her day to day activities as she should be doing.

"Whatever you want to do in life, if there is no peace there is no security, Nigerian women need to stand with Peter Obi and Datti Baba Ahmed."

Speaking on Obi's plan to drive policies that would better the dwindling state of Nigeria's economy, she said:

"There is a promise to shift Nigeria from consumption to production. This will create jobs for women and their children. A lot of women are into production in the farmland, a lot of women I to production, in small scale industry.

"Now, when there is attention given to production in the land, we know that a lot of women will be able to benefit from this, and their businesses will prosper. Their businesses will blossom. jobs will be created for not just the women but also their children.

"And we know that for us women, one of the things that is uppermost in our minds is always our children. And when there is production in the land, or when jobs are created, we know that our children will get jobs and that will take a lot of tension off our mind and our mind will be at ease knowing that our children are properly engaged."

On corruption, she reiterated Obi's agenda to strictly entrench the rule of law, beat down the cost of governance and create an efficient civil service.

While beaming the spate of abuse cases in the country, she assured that the Peter Obi-lead administration would address loopholes in the Violence Against Persons Prohibition, VAPP, Act, and ensure full domestication of the Act across states.

She hinted also that the Obi manifesto would put in place infrastructures to adequately address issues bothering: power, transportation, water resources, and primary health care centres, among others.

Apostle Suleman finally 'breaks the table", announces who he, his family will vote as president in new Video

Apostle Johnson Suleman had earlier said that he, his family and all his pastors are fully in support of Peter Obi.

The fiery preacher lamenting the challenges faced by many Nigerians across the country calls for critical action by voters.

Suleman noted that Nigerians should avoid candidates who have shown signs of bigotry and religious intolerance among others.

Ortom causes high-level confusion among PDP ranks, announces preferred 2023 presidential candidate

Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate for the Labour Party received a major boost for his ambition to become president of Nigeria.

The former governor of Anambra state has been endorsed by one of the Peoples Democratic Party's G5 governors.

Governor Samuel Ortom urged Nigerians across the country to ensure they take back their country by supporting Peter Obi's presidential ambition.

Source: Legit.ng