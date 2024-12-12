A video has captured Bolu, Wizkid's first son, acting like his father after he was well-dressed as if stepping out

Someone was recording his mannerism without telling him that he was being recorded, and he reacted to it

Fans responded to the video and shared their hot takes about the resemblance the teenager has with his father

Bolutife Balogun, first son of Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid has been captured behaving like the singer.

The young boy, who took his friends on a boat cruise weeks ago, was dressed in a long sleeve polo T-shirt and blue jean trouser.

Fans react to Bolu's video. Photo credit@official_tifebalogun/@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

He didn't know that he was being recorded, and he reacted to the person's action.

Bolu sags like Wizkid

The teenager was also captured sagging, exactly the way his father would after stepping out on most occasions. At a point, Bolu acted as if he was going to collect the phone from the person making the recording.

While Bolu was busy displaying, Wizkid'song was playing in the background as the fast-growing boy showed off his swags.

See the video here:

What fans said about Bolu's video

Reactions have trailed the video of Bolu imitating his father. Here are some of the comments below:

@official_barbiecue:

"Lion no Dey born Goat."

@bl_es_s_ed:

"Na to sell my properties take enjoy this Christmas oo. Las las we came to the world with nothing and we day go back with nothing too."

@chinaza_asa97:

"Sweet baby boy."

@byg_sirm:

"No need DNA."

@fc.aicha:

"Daddy boy."

@_marineroflaqos:

"Which kind face reaction be that."

@emeraldoyakhilome:

"He’ll be so tall."

@captain_mavins:

"See."

@donpablo1101:

"Omo balogun."

@cotis51137:

"The same shoe size with his daddy. violence everywhere."

Bolu backs AJ at his birthday

Legit.ng had reported that Bolu, the first son of Afrobreat singer Wizkid turned up for his stepbrother, AJ's birthday party.

He was seen backing the celebrant as he pampers him after they had bonded together.

Bolu's father's fans were excited with the way Wizkid's children love each other. They taunted Davido because his children are often not see together like Wizkid's children.

