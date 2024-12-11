Nigerian singer Shallipoppi has called it quits with his record label, Dapper Music, to the surprise of fans

In a press statement, the Plutomania star gave details of how his record label boss had tried to cheat him and more

Shallipopi’s announcement trended on social media and raised a series of interesting comments from netizens

Nigerian singer Crown Uzama, aka Shallipopi, has quit his record label, Dapper Music and Dvpper Digital.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the Obapluto crooner shared a press statement where he detailed how his record label boss, Damilola Akinwunmi aka Dapper had broken his trust and mishandled his finances.

Shallipoppi wrote:

“It’s a step I had to take after my trust was broken, my finances mishandled and my rights as an artist were disregarded.”

Further, in the press statement, the music star added that the issue was bigger than him and that it concerns every artist and creator who works hard only to be betrayed and exploited by the people who should look out for them.

It was noted that Hilda Baci’s boyfriend, Dapper, pushed Shallipopi to sign a deal that prioritised their profit instead of his growth, thereby putting his career at risk.

He added that there had been no transparency about his money even though he had made several requests to access his financial records. Shallipopi said:

“Imagine not knowing how much you’ve earned or where it’s gone. This is devastating and unacceptable.”

They tried to make me sign a forever deal

In the press statement, it was also revealed that Shallipopi’s management tried to lock him into a contract where they would take 30% of his earnings forever, even after they ended their business relationship. The singer described this as an exploitative, cruel, and unfair move.

See the press statement below:

Reactions as Shallipopi quits Dapper Music

Shallipopi’s announcement about quitting the Dapper Music record label caused a buzz on social media. Netizens dropped their hot takes on the matter. Read their comments below:

Just__jossy:

“Shalli is Bîg enough to stand on his own now!😌 Good luck bruh!❤️”

lala_camilla:

“Most artists do better when they leave their record label. Wishing him all the best.”

ghost_everybody1:

“Zinoleesky said it all just lol 😂.”

splendid_benedicta:

“Ha. Dapper just dey use shalli money dey spoil Hilda 😂 What a wicked world 🤣😫.”

st__marshalls:

“Dapper wan finish those boys money ontop hilda bacci nyash 😂.”

mr_bishop11:

"I talk am say na shalipopi money them take Dey maintain hilda baci nyash 😳 😂😂😂."

escobar481153:

"Dapper dy mismanage shalli funds on Hilda Baci yansh 😂."

_pirescarim:

“To the person who typed this write up ,big shout out to u for a well detailed and self explanatory.”

_thatjudith22:

“First it was Seyi now shallipopi. Why is everyone parting from him? 🤔”

Bugzydvinci:

“Artiste Read Contracts Before You Sign It, If You Can Get A Legal Counselor To Help You Understand Better Do, The Management Isn't Working For You, They Are Working As A Company, A Collaborative Venture To Make Things Work For An Artiste. This Working For Me Mentality Has Sent People Like Madness Free Backwards Many Times.”

Hikayalvin:

“This is why I respect Don Jazzy! Man is fair with his contracts.”

Tejupearls:

“Seyi vibes been quite for a while now I see why , dapper a ripper 😂.”

big_city27:

“Indeed truly demonic, to want 30% of he's earnings for life. How can you be so low ?”

Seyi Vibez quits record label

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian singer Balogun Afolabi Oluwaloseyi, aka Seyi Vibez, has gone separate ways with his record label boss and Hilda Baci's fiance, Dapper, marking the beginning of his solo music career.

Legit.ng recently checked Seyi's Instagram account and discovered that he had unfollowed his record label boss, Dapper, deleted all the pictures on his profile and changed his bio to 'Independent artist'.

A check of Dapper's Instagram account revealed that he had also unfollowed the artist.

