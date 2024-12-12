Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, on Wednesday, December 11, met with former President Muhammadu Buhari

A former presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, shared a photograph from the visit on his verified X account

Ahmad disclosed that Ooni Ogunwusi paid a courtesy visit to Buhari at the ex-Nigerian leader's residence in Daura, Katsina state

Daura, Katsina state - On Wednesday, December 11, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, was in Daura, Katsina state, with his entourage and paid a visit former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Before leaving Daura, the former president led the Ooni of Ife and his entourage to the Daura Emir’s Palace, Faruk Umar Faruk.

Details of the meeting were unclear, but a former presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, shared a picture of the two men on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page.

Nigerians react as Ooni meets with Buhari

Meanwhile, some Nigerians shared their thoughts following the meeting.

Legit.ng captures some comments from X below:

Abraham Kajo wrote:

"Daura has suddenly become Mecca."

Tijani Asimiyu Mobolaji commented:

"2027, Baba Buhari is a prime factor. He controls higher numbers of followers in the north. Whatever he says to his Hausa/Fulani, it's final."

@mcfish10 said:

"2027, Understand Politics like Tinubu."

Oladeji Ridwan Akinniyi wrote:

"Can anyone tell me the reason for visiting Pres. Buhari frequently? I notice alot of elites are visiting him one after the other, especially this month."

@James_bond_sam commented:

"Very thoughtful of him. That is leadership. Well done sir. Visiting someone w/out having something to gain in return is truly remarkable. I'm impressed. That's capacity building."

@daTrickGuy said:

"My guy just Dey enjoy him life."

Ayanrinola Oluwatobi Joseph wrote:

"Thanksgiving visit. Baba don dey fresh."

John Sunday Udoh commented:

"The moves have begun already for the 2027 general election. You're my good friend please speak to your northern brothers, on behalf of the current president."

Minister of justice meets Buhari in Daura

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the minister of justice and attorney general of the federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), paid a courtesy visit to Buhari.

Fagbemi met Buhari at his residence in Daura.

