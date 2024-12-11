Two individuals, including a security guard, were arrested by RRS operatives in Lagos for stealing and selling telecom armoured cables

The security guard, Adebayo Afeez, stole cables from the company's store and sold them to scrap metal buyer Musbau Amodu

Investigations revealed Afeez had been involved in similar thefts since being deployed as a guard. Both suspects have been charged in court

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have arrested two individuals, including a security guard employed by a telecommunications company in Ogba, Ikeja, for stealing and selling armoured cable worth N632,000.

Adebayo Afeez, 37, a security guard at the unnamed telecom company, was apprehended after he sold the company’s stolen cable to Musbau Amodu, 32, a scrap metal buyer, for a fraction of its worth—N30,000.

2 suspects arrested for stealing armoured cable belonging to a Teleco Photo credit: @rrslagos767

Source: Twitter

In a statement shared by the Lagos state, government via X (formerly known as Twitter), the arrest took place after Amodu led the RRS operatives to Afeez’s location following his detention.

According to the police, Amodu was caught around 4:00 a.m. on Sunday while attempting to sell the stolen cables.

Officers noticed two cables, one measuring 100 meters of 4mm and another 20 meters of 10mm, wrapped up for sale. When questioned, Amodu could not explain how he came into possession of the cables.

Details emerge about the crime

Preliminary investigations revealed that Afeez had stolen the cables from the company’s storage facility earlier that morning, and later sold them to Amodu. Sources from the company confirmed the cables’ total value at N632,000, far exceeding the amount Amodu paid.

Further investigations showed that Afeez had been involved in similar transactions since his deployment to the company as a security guard through his security firm.

Both suspects have been charged to court for their involvement in the crime.

Source: Legit.ng