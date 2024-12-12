The clash between farmers and herders in Powushi and Kalindi villages, in Gombe state has led to the deaths of two people

The conflict, according to reports, began after herders stole a motorcycle from a local farmer, the villagers recovered the bike, but the herders returned to attack the villagers, leading to violence and fear

The Gombe state police command is yet to issue an official statement but the attack has led to the destruction of agricultural produce in the communities and this has added to the hardship faced by the residents

Two days of violent clashes between farmers and cattle herders in Powushi and Kalindi villages in the Billiri local government area of Gombe state resulted in the death of two persons.

According to residents in the affected communities, the attack has also led to the destruction of vital agricultural produce.

A resident of the area, Christina Anthony, disclosed to Premium Times in a telephone interview that the conflict began on Monday, December 9, when a group of herders robbed a resident of Kalindi who was riding his motorcycle to his farm.

“The herders attacked the man and stole his motorcycle. After he returned home, he shared his harrowing experience with the youth in the community.

“A group of locals tracked the herders and recovered the stolen bike. However, the situation escalated dramatically when the herders returned on Wednesday and attacked the villagers,” she said.

Deaths recorded as herders-farmers clash

Another resident, Adams Mailaka, also told this reporter that the violence on Wednesday began at Powushi before extending to Kalindi, leading to the death of two individuals.

According to the resident, the deceased victims named Yusuf Akwara was age 35, and a 30-year-old man, simply called Gad.

Speaking further, Mr Mailaka said many residents had fled Powushi and Kalindi to seek refuge in nearby villages as fear and uncertainty gripped the area.

However, residents have called for a stronger security measures.

Police react to attack in Gombe

Meanwhile, as of the time of filling this report, Ahmed Sanda, the divisional police officer (DPO) in charge of Billiri LGA, declined to comment on the attack.

However, the divisional crime officer (DCO), Garba Sambo, said the police had deployed officers to the area.

