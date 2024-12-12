Funke Akindele has sent a message to her fans ahead of the release of her movie Everybody Loves Jenifa

The Nollywood actress appealed to her fans to take a stand against piracy while sharing measures that have been put in place

Funke Akindele's video has since gone viral, spurring reactions from her fans and non-fans who shared their opinions

Hours to the release of her new move Everybody Loves Jenifa, actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele has appealed to her fans on the prevalence of piracy in Nollywood.

In a video shared across her social media timelines, Funke urged her fans to take a stand against piracy as she stated that it has severe consequences for filmmakers and the industry.

Funke Akindele begs Nigerians in video. Credit: funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

The mother of two pointed out that recording videos in cinemas was a form of piracy that can be detrimental to the success of a film, as she advised her fans against such.

She also spoke of respecting the intellectual rights of creators and money invested into producing a movie.

Funke added that security measures, including arresting defaulters, have been put in place to counter piracy during the release of her movie.

“Do not post on TikTok, so you will not be a scapegoat. We will take legal action, and you will be arrested. I beg you in the name of God," she said in part.

Watch Funke Akindele's appeal to Nigeria below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Funke Akindele sparked relationship rumours with Falz at her movie premiere.

Netizens react to Funke Akindele's appeal

Read the comments below:

IykeNwaObi:

"Why no go to the cinema, buy big box of pop corn and enjoy a movie. Why film it?"

Toceen27:

"Go carry boys for street give me 2 PANKERE each for hand inside cinema that day any body way dem see with phone way dey record make dem wipe am pankere for head… #Everybodylovesjenifa."

OlusegunBigfish"

"Another record is about to be broken... Well done, no to piracy."

Why Funke Akindele knock Peller

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Peller caused a scene after he teased Funke Akindele about kissing in the movie.

The actress, in response, gave him a subtle smack on his head while rebuking him over his bad grammar.

Peller charged all those who wanted to see Funke kissing to watch the movie once it's out in cinemas.

Source: Legit.ng