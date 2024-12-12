A lady who applied for a job at JP Morgan did not know when the interview was held, though she was invited

JP Morgan had sent the lady an email inviting her for the job interview, but unfortunately, she did not see it

When Alexandra Azonobo finally saw the email, she realised that the job interview had been held and she had missed it

JP Morgan invited a lady for a job interview, but she did not see the email sent to her.

Alexandra Azonobo had applied for a job at JP Morgan, and she waited for their response.

Alexandra Azonobo applied to work with JP Morgan. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Alexandra Azonobo.

JP Morgan responded through an email, but the lady said she missed it and, therefore, missed the interview.

She said on LinkedIn:

"I missed an interview! I missed an interview invite from Chase. Yes, missed! It happened because the email got buried under countless rejection emails from them. I had grown so used to seeing “we regret to inform you” that when a “congratulations” finally showed up, I didn’t even notice it for over a month. By the time I saw it, the opportunity had passed. It stung, but it taught me a valuable lesson: no matter how many rejections you face, keep pushing and be expectant—because good news might just be hiding in plain sight."

Reactions as lady misses an interview with JP Morgan

John said:

"Did you also ignore the text message invite?"

David Bett said:

"Recruiters normally call you even after you receive a REGRET, leave alone a CONGRATULATORY mail."

Ikem Amadiume said:

"It is very strange. Have you never received a phone call as a follow-up? Or the second follow-up email?"

Mercy Muturi said:

"This is quite unfortunate,so sorry. Lesson learnt,'do not throw in the towel yet'..."

Stephan Rogers said:

"Ouch! What happened to the text message they promised?"

Covenant University graduate gets a job

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who graduated from Covenant Univesity got a job.

More people had gone for the interview, but the company chose her.

It was reported that the company chose her specifically because of the school she graduated from.

