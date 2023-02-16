The wife of APC bannerman Senator Oluremi Tinubu says the secret to her husband's fame is not fame; instead, it's his act of generosity

She urged Nigerians to vote for her husband without being sentimental about the Muslim-Muslim ticket

Senator Oluremi stated with confidence that the Muslim-Muslim ticket would deliver if given the opportunity

FCT Abuja - Senator Oluremi Tinubu, wife of APC presidential bannerman, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has revealed the true source of her husband's popularity.

According to the lawmaker, she revealed that her husband's popularity can be traced to his act of generosity.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu has urged Nigerians to support the Muslim-Muslim ticket and assuring them that it will not fail. Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Senator Oluremi stated this in Abuja on Thursday, February 16 during a town hall with the disabled community.

She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“Asiwaju’s secret is not about money, contrary to what people think, he is a very compassionate man and very generous. There is nothing he can’t give. Does Asiwaju really handle money? Not really.

"I remember after he finished as governor, we use to have this staff at home, if you need anything he will say go and meet so and so, that is he who is."

While addressing the audience at the town all, she urged them to be patient and steadfast as the current turmoil is like a woman in labour who will soon deliver her baby.

She appealed to them to support the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC noting that other methods have been adopted and yet to no avail.

Ads reported by the Daily Trust newspaper, she said:

“President Muhammadu Buhari has laid the foundation, trust me, what is happening now is just delivering pains, when a mother wants to deliver, what will happen? Labour, pain. So we are labouring right now to birth a Nigeria that is going to be great, I can’t wait to see that Nigeria.”

“I always tell people that they should try the Tinubu/Shettima ticket and if it does not work, it is democracy, you have the opportunity in four years to vote them out. But I believe that if you try it, you will not regret it.”

"We have tried the Muslim-Christian ticket, let us try this too", Tinubu's wife tells Nigerians

Similarly, Oluremi Tinubu, has urged Nigerians to try support the ruling party's Muslim-Muslim ticket after the failure of many Christian-Christian tickets.

She also urged Nigerians not to vote for her husband second term if he failed in his first term as president if elected in the forthcoming poll.

The lawmaker added that voting for the APC Muslim-Muslim ticket would be a point of reference when the Christian-Christian surfaces in the future.

“I’m OK With Remi”: Tinubu Finally Opens Up on Marrying New Wife, Reveals Truth

Meanwhile, APC flagbearer Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has sent a strong message to critics spreading fake news about him marrying a new wife.

According to Tinubu, he is content with his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and has no intentions of getting a new woman.

The former governor of Lagos state further urged those spreading the rumour to desist from it as he is in love with his wife and enjoying his marriage.

Source: Legit.ng